- KO Slow-Mo Setting: You can now choose how much the game slows down when a player is knocked out. Set it to Off, Light, or Heavy depending on your preference.
- Round Wins Needed Setting: Change how many rounds a player must win to take the match. You can now choose between quick games or longer battles with friends.
Additional Game Settings
Update notes via Steam Community
In this small update, we've added two additional gameplay settings.
