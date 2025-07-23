 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19333286
In this small update, we've added two additional gameplay settings.

  • KO Slow-Mo Setting: You can now choose how much the game slows down when a player is knocked out. Set it to Off, Light, or Heavy depending on your preference.
  • Round Wins Needed Setting: Change how many rounds a player must win to take the match. You can now choose between quick games or longer battles with friends.

Changed files in this update

