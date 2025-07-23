 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19333285
This is a small update
  • Probably fix an issue with the Shutdown Now achievement where the anticheat could give a false positive and not give the achievement (I guess?)
  • Added a new game mode accessible after beating 200s on normal mode. This new game mode is named "Chaos Mode" and it just works like normal one but starts at the hardest difficulty (aka: Highest enemy spawn rate + all enemies already on pool). This is literally the same as the normal mode after reaching 800s, good luck!

