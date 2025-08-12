The Zeke swarms are taking over VR, World War Z VR is OUT NOW! 🧟🥽

☣️ Battle Hundreds of Zombies at a time

🏙 Explore 3 Immersive Environments

🙌 Play as 7 Survivor Characters

📈 Overcome 3 Difficulty Modes

Check the Launch trailer here:

World War Z VR brings the hit franchise’s nonstop thrills and iconic swarm action to life like never before for VR fans and newcomers alike. Choose between seven playable heroes featuring a variety of customization options to fit any playstyle, and try to survive gruesome challenges against the undead across three unique locations: New York, Tokyo, and Marseille.



Key Features

🧟 Battle Hordes of Zombies in VR: Endure overwhelming swarms of up to 200 zombies on screen at a time in the ultimate VR zombie experience!

🌐 Explore Immersive Environments: Navigate massive levels with total immersion across three real-world locations overrun by the undead – New York, Tokyo, and Marseille.

💪 Seven Playable Characters: Select your operative and dive into each mission with your pre-selected AI squad. Equip a wide variety of weapons and perks to give yourself the edge over the deadliest firefights.

💀 Survive Epic Challenges: Zombies will adapt to their surroundings and your playstyle to hunt you down, while special infected enemies raise the stakes even higher. Choose from three difficulty modes and overcome all odds to stay alive!

A special bundle that includes both the new World War Z VR and the original World War Z is also available to be purchased with a 20% discount 🙌