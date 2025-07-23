Update Notes - 23 of July 2025
[Game]
- New map "Phú Thọ Plantation" for Zombies mode
- Updated Menu background
- Fixed scope lens FOV was too strong since previous updates
- Fixed Chinese simplified and traditional languages not able to be typed
[Client]
- Fixed press "F" to interact box was gone
[Server]
- Increased performance of Zombie servers and adjusted player slots to 6
- Fixed respawn with knife bug in gun game
- Made PTRD always gibs to players and zombies
- PTRD can only drop with mp_drop_equipment_enable command
[Maps]
- Recompiled Siege of Huế
- Recompiled Cao Lãnh Rice Fields
- Recompiled USMC Camp
[Zombie]
- New map "Phú Thọ Plantation"
- Fixed zombie pathfinding issues
- Fixed extra prop perk was broken
- Players can now buy multiple items of the same grenade type (rifle grenade limited to 2, Molotov limited to 1)
- Added ammo to deployable turrets (300 bullets and 25 rockets)
- Reduced price of recoilless rifles from $9500 to $8500
- Slightly increased health of placeable props
- Decreased price of placeable props
Orange/Sludger
- Only starts to leak/poop orange bile within certain reach of a player
Gunner & Havoc
- Increased chance of firing
- Adjusted damage values according to distance
[Maps]
Notre-Dame of Sai Gon
- Reworked general layout of outside area according to actual location
- Added extra road in between citadel and citadel front yard
- Centered main road that leads towards the citadel
- Closed on of the free main entrances with a gate
- Closed one of the three main doors
- Zombies now only spawn in from the front, no longer from the sides
Opened a window on the side for another escape route
Dầu Máu Bridge
- Updated lighting to be more spooky
- Reworked skybox at the end of the map
Tân Sơn Nhứt Airbase
- Updated lighting to be more spooky
- Closed up side spawns of zombies
- Zombies now only spawn on the other side of the tarmac
- Slightly changed props in the outside area and skybox
