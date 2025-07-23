[Game]- New map "Phú Thọ Plantation" for Zombies mode- Updated Menu background- Fixed scope lens FOV was too strong since previous updates- Fixed Chinese simplified and traditional languages not able to be typed[Client]- Fixed press "F" to interact box was gone[Server]- Increased performance of Zombie servers and adjusted player slots to 6- Fixed respawn with knife bug in gun game- Made PTRD always gibs to players and zombies- PTRD can only drop with mp_drop_equipment_enable command[Maps]- Recompiled Siege of Huế- Recompiled Cao Lãnh Rice Fields- Recompiled USMC Camp[Zombie]- New map "Phú Thọ Plantation"- Fixed zombie pathfinding issues- Fixed extra prop perk was broken- Players can now buy multiple items of the same grenade type (rifle grenade limited to 2, Molotov limited to 1)- Added ammo to deployable turrets (300 bullets and 25 rockets)- Reduced price of recoilless rifles from $9500 to $8500- Slightly increased health of placeable props- Decreased price of placeable propsOrange/Sludger- Only starts to leak/poop orange bile within certain reach of a playerGunner & Havoc- Increased chance of firing- Adjusted damage values according to distance[Maps]Notre-Dame of Sai Gon- Reworked general layout of outside area according to actual location- Added extra road in between citadel and citadel front yard- Centered main road that leads towards the citadel- Closed on of the free main entrances with a gate- Closed one of the three main doors- Zombies now only spawn in from the front, no longer from the sidesOpened a window on the side for another escape routeDầu Máu Bridge- Updated lighting to be more spooky- Reworked skybox at the end of the mapTân Sơn Nhứt Airbase- Updated lighting to be more spooky- Closed up side spawns of zombies- Zombies now only spawn on the other side of the tarmac- Slightly changed props in the outside area and skybox