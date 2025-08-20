Hello people of the unseen!

At long last Depths Unseen has been released into Early Access, and now everyone can fall into the ruins of the Lab, and uncover it’s secrets, take on it’s challenges, and flee the horrors that roam it’s desolate halls.

Also…

I will be posting Dev Diaries monthly here on Steam!

these Dev Diaries (dubbed Dev Dives), will be where I talk about development, tease exciting new things, and even glimpses into future areas, characters, and lore.

There will also be a nice fun fact about development too, so keep an eye out!

To conclude...

I’m more than excited to begin building Depths Unseen with all of you, and development on Chapter II has already started too!

It’s been almost three years since I started working on this project, and to see it here, finally out is a dream come true.

Please leave your feedback, I’ll be looking out for all of you, while working to make the best game possible!

Anyways, that’s enough blabbering from me, so for the first time ever…

Have fun with Depths Unseen!