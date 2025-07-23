Hello!
Here is a small update mainly to fix a boring issue preventing keyboard & mouse players from navigating through the main menu, as well as other changes.
Changelist:
\[GAMEPLAY]
Adjustment to the enemies spawn rate logic
Increased effect spawn rate for multiple Artefacts
Adjusted the Charger sequence to prevent rhythm issues
Added a start countdown to Chargers to help with their clearness
\[UI]
Fixed an issue preventing players from navigating through the main menu after a game
Adjustments to various UI for specific localizations
Thank you and have a great time in Nelumbra!
