Hello!

Here is a small update mainly to fix a boring issue preventing keyboard & mouse players from navigating through the main menu, as well as other changes.

Changelist:

\[GAMEPLAY]

Adjustment to the enemies spawn rate logic

Increased effect spawn rate for multiple Artefacts

Adjusted the Charger sequence to prevent rhythm issues

Added a start countdown to Chargers to help with their clearness

\[UI]

Fixed an issue preventing players from navigating through the main menu after a game

Adjustments to various UI for specific localizations

Thank you and have a great time in Nelumbra!