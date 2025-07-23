 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19333088 Edited 23 July 2025 – 19:09:55 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

Here is a small update mainly to fix a boring issue preventing keyboard & mouse players from navigating through the main menu, as well as other changes.

Changelist:

\[GAMEPLAY]

  • Adjustment to the enemies spawn rate logic

  • Increased effect spawn rate for multiple Artefacts

  • Adjusted the Charger sequence to prevent rhythm issues

  • Added a start countdown to Chargers to help with their clearness

\[UI]

  • Fixed an issue preventing players from navigating through the main menu after a game

  • Adjustments to various UI for specific localizations

Thank you and have a great time in Nelumbra!

Changed files in this update

