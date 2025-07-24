 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19333011
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

The early access for Furball Blitz! has finally begun.

This game is a casual shooting game based on a shoulder-view TPS, aiming to deliver intense gunfights with a variety of weapons and relics.

The current early access version includes a dungeon crawl roguelike mode called “Escort Mode.”

Planned updates until official release

  • Wave-based defense mode

  • PvP modes such as Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch

  • Addition of more weapons and relics

and more are planned.

We need your help

Furball Blitz! will actively incorporate user feedback through Early Access to continue improving the game.

  • Which weapons were fun to use, and which ones would you like to see added?

  • Is the balance of each growth structure well-balanced?

  • Or, any opinions or ideas on improvements to the game, or features you'd like to see added (even modes!)

All feedback is appreciated.

Any form of feedback is welcome!

Thank you.

