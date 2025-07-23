 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19332966 Edited 23 July 2025 – 19:09:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey folks, another patch is now up:

  • Fixed a soft-lock related to routers when trying to fix a shard or goal/time/briefcase node on a following loop.
  • Fixed a soft-lock related to routers when fixing the last node downstream of it, and one of those nodes is a goal/time/briefcase node.
  • Fixed a router issue where: if a linked node is a shard, and it's fixed; then on the 2nd loop after being fixed the slot was staying 'completed'.
  • Changes some behaviours with the 'Maximum Commitment' achievement:
    Briefcases: now all used characters on a briefcase are polled to check if they match the tracked Character in the current loop.
    Goals/Time/Shard nodes: the 1st character used to fix the node is stored across loops after being fixed, to compare with the tracked Character in the current loop.
  • Fixes a shader variable issue for level select ring buttons.

Apologies for the slow release on this one,

Canvas

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit A Forgetful Loop Windows Content Depot 1399541
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link