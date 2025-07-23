Hey folks, another patch is now up:
- Fixed a soft-lock related to routers when trying to fix a shard or goal/time/briefcase node on a following loop.
- Fixed a soft-lock related to routers when fixing the last node downstream of it, and one of those nodes is a goal/time/briefcase node.
- Fixed a router issue where: if a linked node is a shard, and it's fixed; then on the 2nd loop after being fixed the slot was staying 'completed'.
- Changes some behaviours with the 'Maximum Commitment' achievement:
Briefcases: now all used characters on a briefcase are polled to check if they match the tracked Character in the current loop.
Goals/Time/Shard nodes: the 1st character used to fix the node is stored across loops after being fixed, to compare with the tracked Character in the current loop.
- Fixes a shader variable issue for level select ring buttons.
Apologies for the slow release on this one,
Canvas
