23 July 2025 Build 19332956
Update notes via Steam Community
Added the following new languages:
- Japanese
- Hindi
- French
- Russian
- Portuguese

Made the following UI fixes:
- Hotspot and quiz menu stays centered when changing aspect ratio
- Improved hotspot menu aesthetics and UI design

Made the following security patch:
- Changed the IPC access from global Node access to a more controlled bridged access to nodes.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1431282
macOS English Depot 1431283
