Added the following new languages:
- Japanese
- Hindi
- French
- Russian
- Portuguese
Made the following UI fixes:
- Hotspot and quiz menu stays centered when changing aspect ratio
- Improved hotspot menu aesthetics and UI design
Made the following security patch:
- Changed the IPC access from global Node access to a more controlled bridged access to nodes.
