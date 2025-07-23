Thank you to everyone who bought Ctrl Alt Deal yesterday. You made our launch day amazing! We appreciate comments and bug reports, and you can leave feedback in our Steam Discussions or on Discord .

This patch addresses a few minor issues that arose on launch day, including Bug Fixes and Gameplay Improvements.

BUG FIXES



Dark Roast Scenario: Fixed logic to ensure the objective updates after breaking the coffee maker, even if Deckard already has a friend.

Shrink Ray Hijinks Scenario: Fixed a dialogue line that was being spoken by Merle instead of by Casper.

Intermission: Removed an outdated action that was setting the wrong SCOUT Upgrades for first generic unlock.

The Amazing Project Scenario: Ensure that Researcher job titles are revealed when making friends.

GAMEPLAY



The Amazing Project Scenario: The Compliance Officer is now barred from spawning in any other scenarios during a campaign after winning this scenario.

Evil Groomba Scenario: Objective updates now occur when attaching the Claw outside the Kitchen.