Hey Aurafarmers!
We're pushing a small hotfix to fix some bugs and address some feedback
- QOL changes
- UI improvements (main menu)
- Prevent reloading when you have 0 reserve ammo
- Autoreload when shooting while you have 0 ammo (DrBean)
- Improve death message when in top/bottom 50% (DrBean)
Thanks for playing guys <3
- BBR Team
Hotfix 8 - July 23
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3448361
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update