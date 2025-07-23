Hey Aurafarmers!



We're pushing a small hotfix to fix some bugs and address some feedback



- QOL changes

- UI improvements (main menu)

- Prevent reloading when you have 0 reserve ammo

- Autoreload when shooting while you have 0 ammo (DrBean)

- Improve death message when in top/bottom 50% (DrBean)



Thanks for playing guys <3



- BBR Team