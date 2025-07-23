 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19332919 Edited 23 July 2025 – 18:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Aurafarmers!

We're pushing a small hotfix to fix some bugs and address some feedback

- QOL changes
- UI improvements (main menu)
- Prevent reloading when you have 0 reserve ammo
- Autoreload when shooting while you have 0 ammo (DrBean)
- Improve death message when in top/bottom 50% (DrBean)

Thanks for playing guys <3

- BBR Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3448361
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link