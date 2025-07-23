Hey everyone! Long time no see...

I've been super busy with work (yeah, got a full time job doing something else ːsteammockingː), so there hasn't been much Exophobia updating.

I wish at this time I would have added way more stuff to the game. Nevertheless, I took this special date to update the game with the promised Lovecraftian update and run a 30% discount for the week!

Also, health pills are now cake for today lol



On this day last year, Exophobia was released. Thanks so much to everyone who played it and all the support it has been getting even to this day! Couldn't be more proud of what I accomplished and grateful for how things went.



This update contains spoilers, so I will be discussing it below:

The Lovecraftian update consists on the addition of a second phase to one boss.

This last boss fight is unlocked by getting the "true" ending (returning all gems to the emergency hatch) You fight the Alien King a top the emergency pod returning to Earth.

I always felt this fight didn't make justice to a climatic finale.

Right now this fight gets a much needed second phase and balancing on the first phase to make it fair for people who haven't got the boss rush achievement yet!

I'm sure this small update will please the hardcore players! (you can also get back just to eat some cake)Thanks for making this year very special. I have some ideas on more content to add to the game, but still not sure everything will be possible. I want to do this as a thank you to all the players as I don't have the exact means to deliver them, but I will try!Best, Zarc