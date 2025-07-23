Hello, everyone!

Today, I implemented a language switching system and added the first language—Russian.

If everything goes smoothly, tomorrow I will add a couple more languages that many people have been waiting for!

In this update, I also fixed bugs related to the notepad and improved the food animations (just a little bit more).

----------------------------------------

Although I still have a fever, I had to go to work in this condition due to deadlines at my main job, so today I worked a full 8-hour day and worked on the translation system afterwards.

Thank you very much to everyone who supports me and the project—many languages will be available tomorrow.

Have a good evening, everyone, and I'm going to get some sleep so I can finally recover.

- Denis