PolyZ Patch Notes (0.2.2.0.0)

We've just released a significant update for PolyZ, focusing on core gameplay refinements, performance boosts, and a smoother, more immersive experience across the board. Dive in and check out what's new!



Dont Like reading? We got you covered!



New Feature: Proximity Text Chat!

We're excited to introduce Proximity Text Chat to PolyZ! This new feature allows you to engage directly with nearby players, fostering more dynamic and emergent interactions in the world. Whether you're planning a coordinated attack, negotiating a truce, or just chatting with fellow survivors, this will bring a new layer of communication to your gameplay.

Default Key: Enter



Gameplay & Immersion Improvements

Fluid Camera & Combat: We've removed camera lag from the player camera, ensuring a more immediate and responsive feel. Aiming camera speed has also been increased for all weapons , making combat more fluid and precise.

Polished Character Movement: Say goodbye to sluggishness! Character movement now feels much more responsive , and we've polished animations across the board for both melee and ranged weapons. Enhanced Vehicle Interactions:

Full Vehicle Destruction: Vehicles can now be fully destroyed and explode with various weapons, not just the RPG, adding more dynamic combat scenarios. Robust Vehicle Health: We've increased vehicle hit resistance , meaning hits need to be harder to register (this doesn't apply to weapon hits). Smarter Entry/Exit: You can now only enter/exit vehicles when a driver is present , preventing unwanted pushing or examining of occupied vehicles. Seamless Driving: No more engine shutdowns if a passenger exits! Drivers can now continue driving uninterrupted . No Entering Wrecks: You can no longer enter vehicles that are fully destroyed (exploded). Ragdoll & Physics Refinements:

Cleaner AI Ragdolls: Multiplayer AI ragdoll physics have been fixed and now look much cleaner . Smoother Vehicle Physics: The vehicle physics additions from our last update have been further tweaked to run even smoother in multiplayer . Crucial Bug Fixes:

No More Fall Damage on Vaulting: You will no longer die from fall damage when vaulting . Hotkeys Saved: The bug causing you to lose all hotkeys when your vest is destroyed by enemies has been fixed. Functional Furnaces: The issue with furnaces not being able to turn on or off has been resolved. Vehicle Occupancy Fix: The bug where a vehicle seat would remain occupied if a player logged off inside a vehicle in multiplayer is now fixed. Weapon Equip Glitch: The issue where equipping a weapon inside a vehicle would leave you unable to interact with anything has been fixed .



Performance & Stability

Server Stability: We've fixed a critical issue where vehicles would run damage functionality multiple times too quickly , which was causing server crashes.

Optimized Particles: The vehicle smoke particle has been changed and optimized for better performance.

Improved FPS: We've added LODs (Level of Detail) to the ambulance model to help save FPS .

Reduced Server Lag: Problems with items not despawning, which led to server lag, have been fixed.

Quality of Life & User Interface