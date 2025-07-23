Hello Monster Girl Lovers,
Thank you so much for your support and sorry about many of these launch bugs!
Changes:
- Fixed Achievements not triggering correctly (Steam version)
- Fixed Guards in the guard house still being visible after you defeat them
- Fixed Millenia's name being shown instead of Reyna's during some of the guard house dialogue
- Fixed the Guard Captain getting stuck on the screen during the victory sequence after battling her.
- More fixes to the arena to prevent all fights accidentally being marked as completed at once.
- Fixed Cheat hammer being missing in the cheat room (it is now in the equipment chest there)
- Fixed random character being visible in the first shrine at Nyuuville (we have plans for them but accidentally made them visible)
- Fixed robot blocking the exit from the lab in some cases.
- Changed telestones to only work on the world map, to prevent softlocks caused by players teleporting out during special scenes. (May revise this once we can implement a system to disable during important moments)
- Fixed issue where the locked door inside the pyramid would become locked again after leaving and re-entering. Now after completing the puzzle once it will remain unlocked forever.
- Fixed Guard in the border fort returning to his old position and blocking you from walking through the border pass into border town if approaching from the desert.
- There seems to be some issues with the card minigame controls on android, the minigame should at least be playable now *more fixes needed*
Known Issues:
(issues to be fixed)
- Skill reset function not working correctly and a lot of new skills not showing on already recruited party members
- The scene with Mary in the party inn is not triggering correctly
- Quest log isn't tracking correctly (visual bug, quest can still progress)
Hotfix 1.0g - Lots of Softlock Fixes and Other Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Monster Girl Invasion RPG Windows Depot 1836421
- Loading history…
macOS Monster Girl Invasion RPG MAC Depot 1836422
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update