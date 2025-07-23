 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19332742 Edited 23 July 2025 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Monster Girl Lovers,

Thank you so much for your support and sorry about many of these launch bugs!

Changes:
- Fixed Achievements not triggering correctly (Steam version)
- Fixed Guards in the guard house still being visible after you defeat them
- Fixed Millenia's name being shown instead of Reyna's during some of the guard house dialogue
- Fixed the Guard Captain getting stuck on the screen during the victory sequence after battling her.
- More fixes to the arena to prevent all fights accidentally being marked as completed at once.
- Fixed Cheat hammer being missing in the cheat room (it is now in the equipment chest there)
- Fixed random character being visible in the first shrine at Nyuuville (we have plans for them but accidentally made them visible)
- Fixed robot blocking the exit from the lab in some cases.
- Changed telestones to only work on the world map, to prevent softlocks caused by players teleporting out during special scenes. (May revise this once we can implement a system to disable during important moments)
- Fixed issue where the locked door inside the pyramid would become locked again after leaving and re-entering. Now after completing the puzzle once it will remain unlocked forever.
- Fixed Guard in the border fort returning to his old position and blocking you from walking through the border pass into border town if approaching from the desert.
- There seems to be some issues with the card minigame controls on android, the minigame should at least be playable now *more fixes needed*

Known Issues:
(issues to be fixed)
- Skill reset function not working correctly and a lot of new skills not showing on already recruited party members
- The scene with Mary in the party inn is not triggering correctly
- Quest log isn't tracking correctly (visual bug, quest can still progress)

Changed files in this update

Windows Monster Girl Invasion RPG Windows Depot 1836421
  • Loading history…
macOS Monster Girl Invasion RPG MAC Depot 1836422
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link