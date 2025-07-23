Hello Monster Girl Lovers,



Thank you so much for your support and sorry about many of these launch bugs!



Changes:

- Fixed Achievements not triggering correctly (Steam version)

- Fixed Guards in the guard house still being visible after you defeat them

- Fixed Millenia's name being shown instead of Reyna's during some of the guard house dialogue

- Fixed the Guard Captain getting stuck on the screen during the victory sequence after battling her.

- More fixes to the arena to prevent all fights accidentally being marked as completed at once.

- Fixed Cheat hammer being missing in the cheat room (it is now in the equipment chest there)

- Fixed random character being visible in the first shrine at Nyuuville (we have plans for them but accidentally made them visible)

- Fixed robot blocking the exit from the lab in some cases.

- Changed telestones to only work on the world map, to prevent softlocks caused by players teleporting out during special scenes. (May revise this once we can implement a system to disable during important moments)

- Fixed issue where the locked door inside the pyramid would become locked again after leaving and re-entering. Now after completing the puzzle once it will remain unlocked forever.

- Fixed Guard in the border fort returning to his old position and blocking you from walking through the border pass into border town if approaching from the desert.

- There seems to be some issues with the card minigame controls on android, the minigame should at least be playable now *more fixes needed*



Known Issues:

(issues to be fixed)

- Skill reset function not working correctly and a lot of new skills not showing on already recruited party members

- The scene with Mary in the party inn is not triggering correctly

- Quest log isn't tracking correctly (visual bug, quest can still progress)