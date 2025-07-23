English##########Content################[Item]New Item: Fitness Bracelet[Item]New Item: Ankle Weights[Item]New Item: Fight Headband[Item]New Item: Elbow Pad[Item]New Item: Toy Ring[Item]New Item: Cut Resistant Gloves[Item]New Item: Cheap Rosary[Item]New Item: Divine Pencil[Shopping]Various clothes vendors now sell Fight Headbands and Elbow Pads[Loot]Aten Cultists may now drop Cheap Rosaries[Loot]Buddhist Monks may now drop Cheap Rosaries[Loot]Businessmen may now drop Fitness Bracelets, Elbow Pads, and Divine Pencils[Loot]Businessmen in Liu will also drop Fight Headband[Loot]Crazed Workers, Crazed Senior Workers, Crazed Foremen may now drop Elbow Pads, Cut Resistant Gloves, Fight Headbands, and Ankle Weights[Loot]Dark Alley Gangsters may now drop Cheap Rosaries, Elbow Pads, Cut Resistant Gloves, Fight Headbands, and Ankle Weights[Loot]Shaded Dark Alley Gangsters may drop shaded versions.[Loot]Firemen may now drop Cut Resistant Gloves[Loot]Random bandits may now drop Elbow Pads[Loot]Nuns may now drop Cheap Rosaries[Loot]Shaded agents may now drop shaded versions of Elbow Pads and Fitness Bracelets.[Loot]Shaded researchers may now drop shaded versions of Fitness Bracelets and Toy Rings.[Loot]Random zombies may now drop Cheap Rosaries, Fitness Bracelets, Elbow Pads, Divine Pencils and Toy Rings.[Loot]Random girls in Liu may now drop Fitness Bracelets, Divine Pencils and Toy Rings.[Loot]Hentai Exhibitionists may now drop Ankle Weights[Loot]Howard Houseguards may now drop Elbow Pads and Cut Resistant Gloves.[Loot]Random Mercenaries may now drop Elbow Pads.[Loot]Random Miners may now drop Elbow Pads and Cut Resistant Gloves.[Loot]Nise Heavy Soldiers may now drop Elbow Pads and Cut Resistant Gloves.[Loot]Katan Outlaws may now drop Elbow Pads and Cut Resistant Gloves.[Loot]Police Officers may now drop Elbow Pads and Cut Resistant Gloves.[Loot]The Possessed may now drop Fitness Bracelets, Elbow Pads, Divine Pencils and Toy Rings.[Loot]The Homeless and Crazed Survivors may now drop Cheap Rosaries, Fitness Bracelets, Elbow Pads, Ankle Weights, Fight Headband and Toy Rings.##########System################[Attribution]Max HP and Max MP will not be turncat after calculating the endurance and magic modifiers. (Previously, it was turncat before.)简体中文##########Content################【物品】新物品：健身手环【物品】新物品：脚踝负重带【物品】新物品：奋斗头带【物品】新物品：护肘【物品】新物品：玩具戒指【物品】新物品：防割伤手套【物品】新物品：廉价念珠【物品】新物品：占卜铅笔【购物】各种服装商人现在会贩卖奋斗头带和护肘【掉落物】阿腾邪教徒现在可能掉落廉价念珠【掉落物】和尚现在可能掉落廉价念珠【掉落物】打工人现在可能掉落健身手环、护肘、占卜铅笔【掉落物】疁城的打工人还可能掉落奋斗头带【掉落物】发狂的工人、发狂的高级工人、发狂的工头现在可能掉落护肘、防割伤手套、奋斗头带、脚踝负重带【掉落物】暗巷帮派成员现在可能掉落廉价念珠、护肘、防割伤手套、奋斗头带、脚踝负重带【掉落物】被暗影侵蚀的暗巷帮派成员会掉落被暗影侵蚀的版本。【掉落物】消防员现在可能掉落防割伤手套【掉落物】随机的强盗现在可能会掉落护肘【掉落物】修女现在可能掉落廉价念珠【掉落物】被暗影侵蚀的特工现在可能掉落被暗影侵蚀的护肘和健身手环。【掉落物】被暗影侵蚀的研究员现在可能掉落被暗影侵蚀的健身手环和玩具戒指。【掉落物】僵尸现在可能掉落廉价念珠、健身手环、护肘、占卜铅笔、玩具戒指。【掉落物】疁城的随机少女可能掉落健身手环、占卜铅笔、玩具戒指。【掉落物】变态暴露狂现在可能掉落脚踝负重带【掉落物】霍华德家族守卫现在可能掉落护肘和防割伤手套【掉落物】随机的雇佣兵现在可能掉落护肘【掉落物】随机的矿工现在可能掉落护肘和防割伤手套【掉落物】尼斯重装士兵现在可能掉落护肘和防割伤手套【掉落物】卡坦法外狂徒现在可能掉落护肘和防割伤手套【掉落物】警察现在可能掉落护肘和防割伤手套【掉落物】被附体之人现在可能掉落健身手环、护肘、占卜铅笔、玩具戒指。【掉落物】流浪汉和发狂的幸存者现在可能掉落廉价念珠、健身手环、护肘、脚踝负重带、玩具戒指、奋斗头带。##########System################【属性】最大生命值和最大气力值现在会在计算耐力和魔力的调整值之后计算上下限。（此前是在计算上下限后再计算耐力和魔力的影响。）