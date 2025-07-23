lone.AI 1.0.0 Update
With this update, lone.AI is now available! Thank you to everyone who helped test and provide feedback. Moving forward, lone.AI will continue to receive updates and fixes based on community input. This update introduces run missions, visual enhancements, and more. Below is a full list of changes.
NEW Run Missions
- Each run features a mission for rewards that can be rerolled.
- Unlock: Win one time.
Locations
- NEW A reroll stat has been added to the information tab at the AI Station.
- NEW The casino game can now be rerolled once per run.
- The delay for fast sell has been decreased.
- Some menus have been enhanced.
- Fixed Necula's shot cooldown allowing multiple upgrades at once.
Modules
- NEW Reveal Module: Reveals all skills in the skill tree.
- NEW Glitch Module: Periodically does something random.
- NEW Glycerol Module: Applies toxic damage to a nearby enemy.
- NEW Whysoad Module: Fires a sound wave at random.
- NEW Music Module: Periodically fires music notes.
- Including all modules this brings the total number to 59.
- Fixed module chest not spawning when two are bought simultaneously.
Other
- NEW Steam achievements have now been implemented, with a total of 34 achievements.
- Changed the gameplay background.
- Made some HUD displays look more appealing.
- Boss music has been added.
- Adjusted number rounding on some stats.
- The EULA has been removed.
- Other minor bug fixes and changes.
Digital Drank