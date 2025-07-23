lone.AI 1.0.0 Update

NEW Run Missions

Each run features a mission for rewards that can be rerolled.



Unlock: Win one time.



Locations

A reroll stat has been added to the information tab at the AI Station. The casino game can now be rerolled once per run.



Some menus have been enhanced.



Fixed Necula's shot cooldown allowing multiple upgrades at once.



Modules

NEW Reveal Module: Reveals all skills in the skill tree.



Music Module: Including all modules this brings the total number to 59.



Fixed module chest not spawning when two are bought simultaneously.



Other

Steam achievements have now been implemented, with a total of 34 achievements.
Changed the gameplay background.



Made some HUD displays look more appealing.



Boss music has been added.



Adjusted number rounding on some stats.



The EULA has been removed.



Other minor bug fixes and changes.



Digital Drank

With this update, lone.AI is now available! Thank you to everyone who helped test and provide feedback. Moving forward, lone.AI will continue to receive updates and fixes based on community input. This update introduces run missions, visual enhancements, and more. Below is a full list of changes.