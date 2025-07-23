This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Seedlings, We have a patch for you today in the Experimental Branch. Check out the changelog at the bottom of this post for the full details.

How to get the Experimental Build installed:



In your Steam library, right-click and access properties for Kynseed.





Under the Betas tab, select Experimental from the dropdown.



This should now update and replace the build with this version. You can return to the normal build by choosing None for the Beta Participation options.





Things to note:



Installing this build will overwrite your current version of Kynseed. Existing saves stay in the Saves folder, whilst Experimental saves go into a new folder.



If you want to return to the previous build, switch back to the default branch on Steam, where your previous saves will be intact. You won't be able to load your Experimental saves into the default branch.





How to get in touch:



We welcome any feedback that can help us improve - bugs@pixelcountstudios.com or via our Discord server at discord.gg/pixelcount





That is it for now. Thank you for reading this post and for still being on this Quillian journey with us.





Experimental Changelog 1.2.8.14462:

❌ Fix for combat loadouts not loading on save games

❌ Fix for gifting towards skills not working consistently on dpad

❌ Fix for recipe book tabs skipping on controller

❌ Fix for overcast clouds appearing in Tir Na Nog

❌ Fix for Creek n Coop crash

❌ Fix for player saves after defeating Jabberwock in Stonecrown not tracking state correctly

❌ Fix for exorcism task ghosts in Copperpot being in non-interactable spots