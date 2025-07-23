Update 1.9 — LEADERBOARD & ID
Patch content:
On level selection, the ID of the test subject (player) who achieved the highest score on that level is now displayed, along with the corresponding score.
Note: since the feature is new and scores are saved to the cloud, you need to complete the level again for your score to be properly recorded.
Your own ID is displayed on the level selection screen. It is generated automatically and procedurally.
A -100000 penalty is now applied when calculating the score.
Visual change to the loading screen when launching the game.
I hope you’ll enjoy these additions. More to come.
Thank you again for your feedback, for spreading the word about Emergency Exit, and for leaving me a review on Steam.
Romain.
