Major 23 July 2025 Build 19332549 Edited 23 July 2025 – 17:39:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update 1.9 — LEADERBOARD & ID

  • On level selection, the ID of the test subject (player) who achieved the highest score on that level is now displayed, along with the corresponding score.
    Note: since the feature is new and scores are saved to the cloud, you need to complete the level again for your score to be properly recorded.

  • Your own ID is displayed on the level selection screen. It is generated automatically and procedurally.

  • A -100000 penalty is now applied when calculating the score.

  • Visual change to the loading screen when launching the game.

I hope you’ll enjoy these additions. More to come.
Thank you again for your feedback, for spreading the word about Emergency Exit, and for leaving me a review on Steam.

Romain.

