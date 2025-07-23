Hey Loopers!

A big update just hit the garage. This one changes how you build your loadouts, how weapons and hopes behave, and brings a brand new vehicle to the fight. Let’s go over the details:





🆕 New things



• 🚗 Vehicle upgrade tree has been completely removed



Now every car is completely independent from the weapons and their special abilities (we call them Hopes). This means you can now create any combination of Vehicle–Weapon–Hope. One car, one weapon, and one hope are unlocked by default, the rest you’ll need to unlock with currency.



• 🔚 Vehicle level is gone



As a result of the above, we’ve removed the vehicle leveling system entirely.

• 🐆 New Vehicle – The Prowler



A very agile and drifty car with lower durability. Great for dodgers and drifters!



• ⚙️ Unique passive ability per vehicle



Each car now comes with a unique passive that defines its playstyle and synergy potential. Explore and experiment!



• 🔫 Weapons are now truly unique



No more variants. Similar ones were reworked or removed. Now we have 5 completely distinct weapons (with more coming soon!). Each weapon has 12 upgrades in the Loadout menu: some are stat boosts, others are major gameplay changers. Check them out!

• 🌠 Hopes are unique too



We’ve cleaned up redundant ones and tweaked the rest. There are now 8 fully unique Hopes, each with a distinct identity.



• 🛒 Shop overhaul



Most shop items are still around, but a few have been removed or shifted into weapon upgrades. New items have been added too! You can now buy upgrades for previously untouched areas like Spare Parts Damage, AoE, and Crew Member damage.

• ⏸️ New Pause Menu



More beautiful, more usable, and with tabs to inspect your current build and more info during the run.

• 🏁 New End Screen



Also revamped with better visuals and more useful data. Still a work in progress — we’ll keep improving it.



• 🎮 Gamepad improvement



You can now navigate menus using the analog stick.



• ⚖️ Tons of balancing

Weapons, Hopes, Vehicle stats, Enemies, Currency drops, Prices, and more, have been rebalanced for a better progress.

🛠️ Bugs Fixed

• 🛠️ Settings menu now stores changes correctly

• 🔄 Rerolling an upgrade no longer shows Crew Members incorrectly

• 🛡️ Deflection chance was not working, now it is!

• 🌐 Fixed some localization text issues





As always, thanks for playing and giving feedback! More to come very soon.

👉 Join the community on Discord and let us know what you think: https://discord.gg/driveloop