🌟New Features

🐛Bug Fixes

Fixed issues affecting voting, timers, and side forcefields on light surfaces.



Resolved minor issue: soft blocks in the tutorial and improved task tracking.



The werewolf name disappearing issue has been addressed with a temporary tracking fix.



Fixed the Knight Shield Glitch



🎨Visual & Gameplay Enhancements

Updated safe zone visuals and colliders near teleporters and the upper bookshelf.



Improved lighting across various areas for better clarity and immersion.



Fixed visual bugs related to the psychic barrier.



Tweaked teleporter visuals and animations for consistency.



Enhanced map colliders and fine-tuned global lighting values.



🛠️Work In Progress

Preparing the mythical cosmetic for all players who purchased the game.



Introducing an Exclusive Mythical Wheel of Fortune Set.



Hey Villager & everyone in Blackwater Town! Our latest update brings some exciting new features that will help support our transition to Free to Play, visual improvements, and important bug fixes to enhance your experience in the Castle. 🏰We're still working on:We're trying to get this in by next week and trust me it will be worth the wait! :wing: