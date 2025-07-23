🌟New Features
- Wheel of Fortune: Try your luck and win exciting rewards! Get your first spin each day for free!
- Daily Login Rewards: Log in and claim daily rewards every single day. The quality of reward increases for every cumulative day of the month your claim it, up to a maximum of 20!
- Loading Optimization: Improved loading speeds and smoother rematching performance.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
🐛Bug Fixes
- Fixed issues affecting voting, timers, and side forcefields on light surfaces.
- Resolved minor issue: soft blocks in the tutorial and improved task tracking.
- The werewolf name disappearing issue has been addressed with a temporary tracking fix.
- Fixed the Knight Shield Glitch
🎨Visual & Gameplay Enhancements
- Updated safe zone visuals and colliders near teleporters and the upper bookshelf.
- Improved lighting across various areas for better clarity and immersion.
- Fixed visual bugs related to the psychic barrier.
- Tweaked teleporter visuals and animations for consistency.
- Enhanced map colliders and fine-tuned global lighting values.
🛠️Work In ProgressWe're still working on:
- Preparing the mythical cosmetic for all players who purchased the game.
- Introducing an Exclusive Mythical Wheel of Fortune Set.
We're trying to get this in by next week and trust me it will be worth the wait! :wing:
Changed files in this update