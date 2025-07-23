 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19332449
Hey Villager & everyone in Blackwater Town! Our latest update brings some exciting new features that will help support our transition to Free to Play, visual improvements, and important bug fixes to enhance your experience in the Castle. 🏰

🌟New Features

  • Wheel of Fortune: Try your luck and win exciting rewards! Get your first spin each day for free!
  • Daily Login Rewards: Log in and claim daily rewards every single day. The quality of reward increases for every cumulative day of the month your claim it, up to a maximum of 20!
  • Loading Optimization: Improved loading speeds and smoother rematching performance.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE




🐛Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issues affecting voting, timers, and side forcefields on light surfaces.
  • Resolved minor issue: soft blocks in the tutorial and improved task tracking.
  • The werewolf name disappearing issue has been addressed with a temporary tracking fix.
  • Fixed the Knight Shield Glitch

🎨Visual & Gameplay Enhancements

  • Updated safe zone visuals and colliders near teleporters and the upper bookshelf.
  • Improved lighting across various areas for better clarity and immersion.
  • Fixed visual bugs related to the psychic barrier.
  • Tweaked teleporter visuals and animations for consistency.
  • Enhanced map colliders and fine-tuned global lighting values.

🛠️Work In Progress

We're still working on:
  • Preparing the mythical cosmetic for all players who purchased the game.
  • Introducing an Exclusive Mythical Wheel of Fortune Set.

We're trying to get this in by next week and trust me it will be worth the wait! :wing:

