* Added Character Cards to the Store , use them to upgrade your characters!
* New Skins: Alexander the Great and Robin Hood now available!
* Fixed a login bug affecting some players.
* Added Chatbot AI: ask in-game questions about MagicCraft to learn more.
* Store update: Promo Feature now live with exclusive skin and weapon deals!
4.46.9843 Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2395761
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update