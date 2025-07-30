 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19332373 Edited 30 July 2025 – 13:06:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Added Character Cards to the Store , use them to upgrade your characters!
* New Skins: Alexander the Great and Robin Hood now available!
* Fixed a login bug affecting some players.
* Added Chatbot AI: ask in-game questions about MagicCraft to learn more.
* Store update: Promo Feature now live with exclusive skin and weapon deals!

