Beta 2.2.0

New:

Now you can use up to 25 boss entries at once

Added small xp bars for gems in main UI

You can change name of sets (Max 17 characters)

In potions window added button to switch potions craft amount

All items slots now shows item level and enhance state of item

In backpack you can lock item slot to prevent this slot from being sold (Default bind "Left Alt")

Sell all items button in inventory

Rings got new skins

Item filter

Crystals upgrades (11 new upgrades)

Changes:

Damage text now shows aura damage next to spell damage to reduce text amount

Now you will see actual stat range on items in shop or smith window

Removed penetration percent stats from game (For me this stat was making normal penetration useless thats why I remove it)

Maximum amount of enemies changed from 150 to 100

Max trees upgrade level cap changed from 820 to 180

Changed stats window

Changed potions window

Health regeneration scaling on items changed from 1-2 to 3-5

Mana regeneration scaling on items changed from 1-2 to 1.5-2.5

Absorption regeneration scaling on items changed from 1.5-3 to 4.5-7.5

Health gem scaling changed from 1.06^ to 1.05^

Health regeneration gem base value changed from 10 to 5 and scaling from 1.025^ to 1.045^

Mana scaling changed from 1.05^ to 1.04^

Mana regeneration gem base value changed from 8 to 3 and scaling from 1.02^ to 1.035^

Absorption scaling changed from 1.07^ to 1.06^

Absorption regeneration gem base value changed from 15 to 6 and scaling from 1.03^ to 1.055^

Slightly improved gems UI

If the dummy is not attacked it will display "Waiting for the player to attack the dummy..."

Base health leech from blood aura changed from 4% to 0.4% and per point from 1% to 0.1%

Base mana leech from holy aura changed from 4% to 0.4% and per point from 1% to 0.1%

Cooldown cap moved from 1 second to 0.5 second

Cooldown system now is more accurate

Fix:

Blood spikes had wrong damage scaling

Fixed kunai damage scaling from cooldown

Fixed bug with numbers converter some times it was adding spacebar in wrong places

Lightning aura was criting twice

Fixed armor % damage reduction in stats info window

Blacksmith was ignoring upgrade which was decreasing stats roll range

UI of skill cost was not updating after changing gear

Last skill slot was not saving correctly

Fixed typos

volume level is saving now

Other:

Changed drop info behavior a little bit to see if it fix the problem of not showing drop info in late game