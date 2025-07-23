Beta 2.2.0
New:
Now you can use up to 25 boss entries at once
Added small xp bars for gems in main UI
You can change name of sets (Max 17 characters)
In potions window added button to switch potions craft amount
All items slots now shows item level and enhance state of item
In backpack you can lock item slot to prevent this slot from being sold (Default bind "Left Alt")
Sell all items button in inventory
Rings got new skins
Item filter
Crystals upgrades (11 new upgrades)
Changes:
Damage text now shows aura damage next to spell damage to reduce text amount
Now you will see actual stat range on items in shop or smith window
Removed penetration percent stats from game (For me this stat was making normal penetration useless thats why I remove it)
Maximum amount of enemies changed from 150 to 100
Max trees upgrade level cap changed from 820 to 180
Changed stats window
Changed potions window
Health regeneration scaling on items changed from 1-2 to 3-5
Mana regeneration scaling on items changed from 1-2 to 1.5-2.5
Absorption regeneration scaling on items changed from 1.5-3 to 4.5-7.5
Health gem scaling changed from 1.06^ to 1.05^
Health regeneration gem base value changed from 10 to 5 and scaling from 1.025^ to 1.045^
Mana scaling changed from 1.05^ to 1.04^
Mana regeneration gem base value changed from 8 to 3 and scaling from 1.02^ to 1.035^
Absorption scaling changed from 1.07^ to 1.06^
Absorption regeneration gem base value changed from 15 to 6 and scaling from 1.03^ to 1.055^
Slightly improved gems UI
If the dummy is not attacked it will display "Waiting for the player to attack the dummy..."
Base health leech from blood aura changed from 4% to 0.4% and per point from 1% to 0.1%
Base mana leech from holy aura changed from 4% to 0.4% and per point from 1% to 0.1%
Cooldown cap moved from 1 second to 0.5 second
Cooldown system now is more accurate
Fix:
Blood spikes had wrong damage scaling
Fixed kunai damage scaling from cooldown
Fixed bug with numbers converter some times it was adding spacebar in wrong places
Lightning aura was criting twice
Fixed armor % damage reduction in stats info window
Blacksmith was ignoring upgrade which was decreasing stats roll range
UI of skill cost was not updating after changing gear
Last skill slot was not saving correctly
Fixed typos
volume level is saving now
Other:
Changed drop info behavior a little bit to see if it fix the problem of not showing drop info in late game
Changed files in this update