

* new-feature: addstat command in debug menu to modify stats (strength, damage, armor, attackspeed, movementspeed, projectilesize, mana, health, magicdamage, critchance, stamina)

* bugfix: flying and then jumping no longer sends the player into space

* bugfix: cancelling special attack with special attack is no longer possible

* bugfix: fix issue with elemental water not colliding with ground

* bugfix: interacting with spaceship now cancels all active animations, preventing spell smuggling

* bugfix: you can no longer drag gear window

* bugfix: legs are animating properly now when attempting to throw a prop

* bugfix: spaceship interaction text is now centered properly

* bugfix: issue with bell getting louder every time you would complete a level

* bugfix: item drops should no longer be leaking after level is loaded

* change: throwing a prop changes the interaction type to area, so picking up the same prop again is possible without directly looking at it

* change: firecape damage no longer includes heavy charge stat modification

* change: after picking up a prop, and pressing e again, will cause the prop to be dropped

* change: inventory can now be closed by pressing e

* change: clicking quit on menu goes

* change: stats are now displayed on the side to avoid confusion with abilities that you can use

* change: time now stops when opening pause menu

* change: ronnie levels up properly now