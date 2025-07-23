Update notes via Steam Community
* new-feature: addstat command in debug menu to modify stats (strength, damage, armor, attackspeed, movementspeed, projectilesize, mana, health, magicdamage, critchance, stamina)
* bugfix: flying and then jumping no longer sends the player into space
* bugfix: cancelling special attack with special attack is no longer possible
* bugfix: fix issue with elemental water not colliding with ground
* bugfix: interacting with spaceship now cancels all active animations, preventing spell smuggling
* bugfix: you can no longer drag gear window
* bugfix: legs are animating properly now when attempting to throw a prop
* bugfix: spaceship interaction text is now centered properly
* bugfix: issue with bell getting louder every time you would complete a level
* bugfix: item drops should no longer be leaking after level is loaded
* change: throwing a prop changes the interaction type to area, so picking up the same prop again is possible without directly looking at it
* change: firecape damage no longer includes heavy charge stat modification
* change: after picking up a prop, and pressing e again, will cause the prop to be dropped
* change: inventory can now be closed by pressing e
* change: clicking quit on menu goes
* change: stats are now displayed on the side to avoid confusion with abilities that you can use
* change: time now stops when opening pause menu
* change: ronnie levels up properly now
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update