7 August 2025 Build 19332309
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Performance & Visual Optimizations:

    • Adjusted the resolution settings. There are now more resolution options available, and the settings will read your display configuration to offer more suitable resolution choices.

    • Fixed an issue where resolution settings could fail to apply correctly under certain circumstances.

  2. Game Content Update:

    • Added new game content, including new levels, enemies, and mechanics.

    • The new levels can be accessed via the original Boss Rush entrance. These levels feature different enemies, level mechanics, and challenges.

