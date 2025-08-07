Performance & Visual Optimizations:
Adjusted the resolution settings. There are now more resolution options available, and the settings will read your display configuration to offer more suitable resolution choices.
Fixed an issue where resolution settings could fail to apply correctly under certain circumstances.
Game Content Update:
Added new game content, including new levels, enemies, and mechanics.
The new levels can be accessed via the original Boss Rush entrance. These levels feature different enemies, level mechanics, and challenges.
v0.9.6 update
