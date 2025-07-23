Hey, everybody! The second half of Project Scrapper's first content update is now live! In addition to the quality of life changes released a few days prior, players now have access to two new maps and one new game mode. I'll be covering each in more details now.

First, I just wanted to say thank you to everybody who has tried Project Scrapper, and an extra big thank you to everybody who left feedback. Every piece of feedback that comes to me has been greatly beneficial to improving Project Scrapper

Spaceship

Spaceship is a large map separated by door controls. These doors open automatically for Scrapper bots and only Scrapper bots; as you manipulate items throughout the ship, you'll need to think carefully on how you go about it.

The spaceship can also be controlled using the controls at the top and bottom. As the spaceship accelerates, its contents can be jostled accordingly. If its accelerating to the right, objects on the ship can be sent flying in the opposite direction. Players will also notice that jumping can be affected as they are pulled along.

Finally, the airlocks to the left and right can be initiated with the levers in each corner. Players can manipulate these levers using their rivets or by pushing them manually. If both levers for the respective side are engaged, the airlock gradually opens with its contents (including Scrapper bots) eventually being sucked out into space.

Ball Pits

Ball pits is a large map divided into smaller rooms. Scrapper bots can only view the room they are currently in, making it easy to lose track of your testing adversaries and objectives if you aren't careful.

Further complicating matters are the plastic balls littered throughout the rooms. If a bot dives into the pits, they are obscured, providing them a hiding spot. Though as bots move in the pits, the balls be disturbed by their movement, giving away their location.

Intrusion

Intrusion is a game mode that is effectively the inverse to Collection. Scrapper bots are trying to prevent tokens from being deposited in their collection zone while depositing the tokens in their adversaries' respective zones. Should a token breach the collection area, it will explode (non-lethally) after a brief delay, deducting a point from the area's owner. Each bot starts with 5 points, and last bot to have any points remaining wins.

Once again, thank you to everybody participating in Project Scrapper's early access, whether you are providing feedback or just giving it a try! I expect to have news on future updates within the coming weeks.