PILE UP! 1.0 IS RELEASED!

Pile Up! 1.0 is released on Steam with many improvements and lots of new content! A unique mechanic for the houses, new and reworked islands, lots of new and reworked buildings, new seals, reworked chill mode and more!

Before talking about new content, let’s summarise the early access!

Early Access Summary

We believe that we went through a great EA period.

We first added Free Mode for players who want to break their best score with each of their runs, also giving players the freedom to lock buildings that they didn’t want to encounter.

Then, we reworked the camera so players could play the game more intuitively and added chill mode for players who want a more casual experience.

With our third major update, we focused on strategic elements to give players more goals and ways to strategise. Like introducing basic missions and seals to the game, reworking many buildings with limited uses and letting players select whichever factory they want more.

After that, we focused on improving the general player experience by working on clarity, quality of life and making the game feel better. We also worked on and improved optimisation specifically.



Let’s check out what’s new!

A Unique Mechanic for the Houses!

A certain game-inspired mechanic has been added to the Houses. Now, placing a house directly in the middle of different buildings will cause the house to have more population.

New and Reworked Islands!

Now, every island presents a more replayable gameplay with unique mechanics. Within these new and reworked islands, you will be able to build on an unstable ruin, over a constantly travelling whale or on very high altitudes to send signals.

New and Reworked Buildings!

Three new building arcs are added. With the new buildings, you can make even more combinations.

Want to be rewarded for keeping your people happy? Try Utopia buildings.

Want to destroy your buildings to panic people and win? Try Fearmongering.

Want to build lots of Supports and get more population by doing so? Try Fundamentals.



New Seals!

6 new seals are added for more passive upgrades. Take Oracle’s Seal for a Special Building after building for a couple of turns, or you can try the Machinist’s Seal to get Supports for your Drained Factories.

New Missions!

Lots of unique missions added for islands and buildings! As you keep completing them, you’ll also discover about the BrickCorp with memoirs, as well as unlocking and upgrading your seals with the keys and XP you gather.

Reworked Chill Mode!

We reworked chill mode so it can deliver a more relaxed experience. You don’t need to think about buildings with different mechanics anymore. Just Houses and Amenities.

And More!

Lots of improvements have also been made! Sadly, we can't write them all here, so it's best to play the game.

This was such a great journey. Thank you all for the motivation and interest. We will keep updating the game until we believe it gets into a really smooth experience. Keep your eyes open for the State of The Game post soon, in which we will talk about it in more detail!