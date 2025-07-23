- Bug Fix: NPC getting stuck while waiting for a table. This is my first attempt to fix this issue. Customers now should immediately go to the empty table after player has cleaned it.
- Bug Fix: Writing Desk is misconfigured, and customers trying to reserve it would get stuck.
- Bug Fix: if player didn't accept items contract, and when Ross task is given, the contract menu stays hidden.
- Improvement: redesign how player craft items. Previously, after player selected a recipe to craft, the actual crafting process also take place in the menu. The menu can be confusing. In the new design, the player craft by holding the interact button after selecting the crafting recipe. It should be more intuitive.
- Balance: remove the staff cost of Luka throughout the game. However, if player hires another staff, the player will be responsible for that cost.
Version 0.725 Magic Inn Playtest Patch 4
