 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19332134 Edited 23 July 2025 – 17:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Bug Fix: NPC getting stuck while waiting for a table. This is my first attempt to fix this issue. Customers now should immediately go to the empty table after player has cleaned it.
  • Bug Fix: Writing Desk is misconfigured, and customers trying to reserve it would get stuck.
  • Bug Fix: if player didn't accept items contract, and when Ross task is given, the contract menu stays hidden.
  • Improvement: redesign how player craft items. Previously, after player selected a recipe to craft, the actual crafting process also take place in the menu. The menu can be confusing. In the new design, the player craft by holding the interact button after selecting the crafting recipe. It should be more intuitive.
  • Balance: remove the staff cost of Luka throughout the game. However, if player hires another staff, the player will be responsible for that cost.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3882051
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link