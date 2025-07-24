 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19332014
Update notes via Steam Community

Build Number: 19332014


Custom Liveries

  • Fixed custom livery pictures being generated incorrectly

Race Starts

  • Reverted logic changes for erratic driving penalties

