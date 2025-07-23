Update loaded in SPACERIFT: Arcanum System!
New Features:
Added a new pirate ship - Bouyan MK25
Added a 15 MW shield (Feature sponsor: Artem Denisov)
Implemented a new station drop system
Added dock screens showing which pilot reserved the dock
Improved docking request system
Added station dispatcher voice lines
Mining quests now guide you to ore fields and back to the factory after extraction
Updated mining system – fields now contain specific resources
Added asteroid field markers on the map
Mining laser efficiency now depends on minigame performance (better mining = faster extraction!)
Updated cockpit interfaces
Added new ship paint jobs (premium store)
Added a new soundtrack in central sectors (by Antonio Di)
Improvements & Fixes:
Esc key now properly closes chat windows
Fixed autopilot incorrect activation in first contracts
Adjusted autopilot docking distance
Fixed immortality bug when switching ships
Fixed repair counter reset when dropping items
Fixed scope UI during loading screens
Fixed large ships spawning on small docks
Optimized dock allocation for autopilot
Fixed station preset bugs
Added a new item type: Service Module
New module: Nanobots (3 variants) – repairs hull mid-flight
Fixed insurance display on purchased ships
Changed files in this update