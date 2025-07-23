 Skip to content
23 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Update loaded in SPACERIFT: Arcanum System!

New Features:

  • Added a new pirate ship - Bouyan MK25

  • Added a 15 MW shield (Feature sponsor: Artem Denisov)

  • Implemented a new station drop system

  • Added dock screens showing which pilot reserved the dock

  • Improved docking request system

  • Added station dispatcher voice lines

  • Mining quests now guide you to ore fields and back to the factory after extraction

  • Updated mining system – fields now contain specific resources

  • Added asteroid field markers on the map

  • Mining laser efficiency now depends on minigame performance (better mining = faster extraction!)

  • Updated cockpit interfaces

  • Added new ship paint jobs (premium store)

  • Added a new soundtrack in central sectors (by Antonio Di)

Improvements & Fixes:

  • Esc key now properly closes chat windows

  • Fixed autopilot incorrect activation in first contracts

  • Adjusted autopilot docking distance

  • Fixed immortality bug when switching ships

  • Fixed repair counter reset when dropping items

  • Fixed scope UI during loading screens

  • Fixed large ships spawning on small docks

  • Optimized dock allocation for autopilot

  • Fixed station preset bugs

  • Added a new item type: Service Module

  • New module: Nanobots (3 variants) – repairs hull mid-flight

  • Fixed insurance display on purchased ships

