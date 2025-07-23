This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fixed incorrect placement orientation on rotated plate structures.



Fixed inability to pick up blank mantlets.



Fixed Pz38t mantlet trunnions from sticking out of the side of the mantlet.



Fixed crash when returning to the editor after exiting the editor with unattached parts.



Fixed ghost obstructions, which were fixable by reloading the design.



Added snapping for blank mantlets.



Changed the driveshaft-junction connection model to a smaller one.



Shrunk the size of driveshaft junctions by 33%.



Fixed the driveshafts directly connected to the engine and transmission not showing obstruction highlights.



Driveshaft junctions now have a tighter hitbox.



The "Place Anywhere" cheat now functions again, disabling all part placement validation. This will apply to the upcoming crew validation changes.



Hi all,Quick fixes for yesterday's patch.Reduces the size of driveshaft junctions, to help with the new angle limitations.If the limitations still aren't for you, the reimplemented place anywhere cheat will let you disable them.- Hamish