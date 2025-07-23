 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19331718
Update notes via Steam Community

New Contents:

  • Add leaderboard for infinity levels.

  • Add a button to open steam overlay for leaderboard.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fix the bug where previous best score is not recorded and shown properly.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3645071
macOS Depot 3645072
