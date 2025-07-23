 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19331634 Edited 23 July 2025 – 16:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone!

We’re excited to share that NIMRODS is now officially Steam Deck™ Verified.

From the beginning, we have prioritized performance, compatibility, and accessibility, and we will continue to focus on these areas throughout Early Access.

We will continue listening to your feedback to enhance the Steam Deck experience even further!

Thank you all for your support ❤️

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2086432
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2086433
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link