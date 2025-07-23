Hi everyone!
We’re excited to share that NIMRODS is now officially Steam Deck™ Verified.
From the beginning, we have prioritized performance, compatibility, and accessibility, and we will continue to focus on these areas throughout Early Access.
We will continue listening to your feedback to enhance the Steam Deck experience even further!
Thank you all for your support ❤️
NIMRODS is now Steam Deck™ Verified
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2086432
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2086433
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update