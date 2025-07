🌀 Prepare for Update #2 – The Arena Awakens 🌀 (BETA/ARENA Branch!)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

πŸŒ€ Prepare for Update #2 – The Arena Awakens πŸŒ€ (BETA/ARENA Branch!)

Brace yourselves, Idlers – it’s time for another weekly infusion of chaos, coins, and crunchy content. And yes... the Arena is back – meaner, cleaner, and 100% reworked.





πŸ›οΈ New Stuff & Features

β€’ πŸ’Έ Shop Discounts: Get more for less – selected items are now discounted!

β€’ πŸ“¦ 11 New Items: Fresh additions to collect, craft, and hoard.

β€’ ⏰ Offline Earnings: Make progress even while AFK.

β€’ 🧭 Offline Earnings Settings: Choose between:

  ‒ Steam Server Time (recommended/default)

  ‒ Your PC's local time

  ‒ Or... just turn it off entirely 🀷

β€’ ✨ 11 New Enchantments: All previous enchantments have been removed and replaced with a brand new system!





πŸ₯Š Arena Rework is Live!

The Arena has been completely redesigned – new visuals, new mechanics, new challenge.

Try it now in one of the two special branches:





πŸ§ͺ How to Access:

β€’ Right-click the game in your Steam library

β€’ Select "Properties" β†’ "Betas"

β€’ Choose either beta or arenareworked branch

β€’ No password needed – just opt in and play!





πŸ’¬ Feedback Wanted

Let us know what you think – about the new items, enchantments, or the reworked Arena.

Leave a Review, start a Discussion, or join us on Discord to vote on what’s coming next! πŸ§





βš”οΈ Stay strong – the Arena hungers.

See you soon,

β€” The Dev Goblin πŸ‘Ή