This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

🌀 Prepare for Update #2 – The Arena Awakens 🌀 (BETA/ARENA Branch!)

Brace yourselves, Idlers – it’s time for another weekly infusion of chaos, coins, and crunchy content. And yes... the Arena is back – meaner, cleaner, and 100% reworked.





🛍️ New Stuff & Features

• 💸 Shop Discounts: Get more for less – selected items are now discounted!

• 📦 11 New Items: Fresh additions to collect, craft, and hoard.

• ⏰ Offline Earnings: Make progress even while AFK.

• 🧭 Offline Earnings Settings: Choose between:

• Steam Server Time (recommended/default)

• Your PC's local time

• Or... just turn it off entirely 🤷

• ✨ 11 New Enchantments: All previous enchantments have been removed and replaced with a brand new system!





🥊 Arena Rework is Live!

The Arena has been completely redesigned – new visuals, new mechanics, new challenge.

Try it now in one of the two special branches:





🧪 How to Access:

• Right-click the game in your Steam library

• Select "Properties" → "Betas"

• Choose either beta or arenareworked branch

• No password needed – just opt in and play!





💬 Feedback Wanted

Let us know what you think – about the new items, enchantments, or the reworked Arena.

Leave a Review, start a Discussion, or join us on Discord to vote on what’s coming next! 🧠





⚔️ Stay strong – the Arena hungers.

See you soon,

— The Dev Goblin 👹