🌀 Prepare for Update #2 – The Arena Awakens 🌀 (BETA/ARENA Branch!)
Brace yourselves, Idlers – it’s time for another weekly infusion of chaos, coins, and crunchy content. And yes... the Arena is back – meaner, cleaner, and 100% reworked.
🛍️ New Stuff & Features
• 💸 Shop Discounts: Get more for less – selected items are now discounted!
• 📦 11 New Items: Fresh additions to collect, craft, and hoard.
• ⏰ Offline Earnings: Make progress even while AFK.
• 🧭 Offline Earnings Settings: Choose between:
• Steam Server Time (recommended/default)
• Your PC's local time
• Or... just turn it off entirely 🤷
• ✨ 11 New Enchantments: All previous enchantments have been removed and replaced with a brand new system!
🥊 Arena Rework is Live!
The Arena has been completely redesigned – new visuals, new mechanics, new challenge.
Try it now in one of the two special branches:
🧪 How to Access:
• Right-click the game in your Steam library
• Select "Properties" → "Betas"
• Choose either beta or arenareworked branch
• No password needed – just opt in and play!
💬 Feedback Wanted
Let us know what you think – about the new items, enchantments, or the reworked Arena.
Leave a Review, start a Discussion, or join us on Discord to vote on what’s coming next! 🧠
⚔️ Stay strong – the Arena hungers.
See you soon,
— The Dev Goblin 👹
Changed depots in arena_reworked branch