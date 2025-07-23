 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19331624 Edited 23 July 2025 – 16:19:29 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

🌀 Prepare for Update #2 – The Arena Awakens 🌀 (BETA/ARENA Branch!)

Brace yourselves, Idlers – it’s time for another weekly infusion of chaos, coins, and crunchy content. And yes... the Arena is back – meaner, cleaner, and 100% reworked.


🛍️ New Stuff & Features

• 💸 Shop Discounts: Get more for less – selected items are now discounted!
• 📦 11 New Items: Fresh additions to collect, craft, and hoard.
• ⏰ Offline Earnings: Make progress even while AFK.
• 🧭 Offline Earnings Settings: Choose between:
  • Steam Server Time (recommended/default)
  • Your PC's local time
  • Or... just turn it off entirely 🤷
• ✨ 11 New Enchantments: All previous enchantments have been removed and replaced with a brand new system!


🥊 Arena Rework is Live!

The Arena has been completely redesigned – new visuals, new mechanics, new challenge.
Try it now in one of the two special branches:


🧪 How to Access:

• Right-click the game in your Steam library
• Select "Properties" → "Betas"
• Choose either beta or arenareworked branch
• No password needed – just opt in and play!


💬 Feedback Wanted

Let us know what you think – about the new items, enchantments, or the reworked Arena.
Leave a Review, start a Discussion, or join us on Discord to vote on what’s coming next! 🧠


⚔️ Stay strong – the Arena hungers.

See you soon,
— The Dev Goblin 👹

Changed depots in arena_reworked branch

View more data in app history for build 19331624
Depot 2691211
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link