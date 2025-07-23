💰 Loot System

・Enemies now drop loot when defeated

・As a result, map loot has been slightly reduced for balance



📊 Battle Result Improvements

・New post-battle screen displays EXP, SOULS, and resources gained



📈 Level Up Feedback

・Clear LEVEL UP message & sound now appears both during and outside of battle when you level up. This reminds you to use your skilltree



🐾 Enemy Balancing

・PUFFY: HP reduced from 80 ➝ 40

・Attack doubled for a faster early-game encounter



🔊 Main Menu Update

・YouTube button now links to the official OST [SOUNDTRACK]



🎧 New tracks added. Each battle has a different track.



More updates on the way!

