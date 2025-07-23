 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19331576 Edited 23 July 2025 – 16:13:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
💰 Loot System
・Enemies now drop loot when defeated
・As a result, map loot has been slightly reduced for balance

📊 Battle Result Improvements
・New post-battle screen displays EXP, SOULS, and resources gained

📈 Level Up Feedback
・Clear LEVEL UP message & sound now appears both during and outside of battle when you level up. This reminds you to use your skilltree

🐾 Enemy Balancing
・PUFFY: HP reduced from 80 ➝ 40
・Attack doubled for a faster early-game encounter

🔊 Main Menu Update
・YouTube button now links to the official OST [SOUNDTRACK]

🎧 New tracks added. Each battle has a different track.

More updates on the way!
Light

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3411931
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link