💰 Loot System
・Enemies now drop loot when defeated
・As a result, map loot has been slightly reduced for balance
📊 Battle Result Improvements
・New post-battle screen displays EXP, SOULS, and resources gained
📈 Level Up Feedback
・Clear LEVEL UP message & sound now appears both during and outside of battle when you level up. This reminds you to use your skilltree
🐾 Enemy Balancing
・PUFFY: HP reduced from 80 ➝ 40
・Attack doubled for a faster early-game encounter
🔊 Main Menu Update
・YouTube button now links to the official OST [SOUNDTRACK]
🎧 New tracks added. Each battle has a different track.
More updates on the way!
Light
VERSION 1.2: Rise of the Loot
Update notes via Steam Community
