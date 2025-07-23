Hello Contestants! JRDarkX here, coming at you with another 7 Minutes in Hell update based on feedback from our testing groups and feedback surveys. Join the Discord to submit your feedback and ideas!

🏢 GREENROOM UPGRADES

Updated Player Contract.



Same Day Shipping! Greenroom upgrades are unlocked instantly when purchased. No Refunds or exchanges.

Removed Threat-o-Meter. Selected Sponsor is now displayed on the Sponsor Machine. Added more thematic current funds display.

Research Station Upgrade. Added employee information section. First sightings unlock file on station backboard.

New "7MIH Figurine" and "7MIH: The Addiction" posters.

Upgraded 7MIH Figurines Collection Case.

Interactable items display highlight when within grabbing range.

Robot Toy Re-added to shop when extracted.

🚐 VAN & STARTING ROOM UPDATES

Van now requires "Start" button press for single players.

"Shop" button removed, replaced with automatic item distribution. Purchased items drop automatically when all players leave van.

Start items have white outline when dropping from chute/sponsor box.

Added sponsor logo to TV in start room.

🤖 EMPLOYEE UPDATES

Did the Rats and Spiders get a little bigger?

Updated spawn behavior for more employees to arrive earlier.

Hospital spawns rebalanced.

Employee sightings add to Research Station entries.

💰 MONEY!

Removed cash piles from spawning, all funds have been added to the money boxes.

Increased item spawn rates to compensate for cash pile removal.

Cash box values can be found in Exit Room.

🖥️ UI IMPROVEMENTS

Upgraded UI and HUD. New status effect icons. New sanity and health indicators. New energy measurement indicator.

Added indicator markers to inventory items. e.g. Lightning bolt icon indicates power consumption/replenishment.

Added close buttons to panels that previously did not have them.

Core items (Flashlight and Walkie-Talkie) now highlight better when in use.

Updated roadmaps!

🏆 ACHIEVEMENT FIXES

Achievement icons now update properly when achieved.

Updated "OJ Would be proud" achievement - now requires 6 knives in one person.

Updated "Take em' for a ride" achievement - now requires finishing sponsored round by only collecting 6 cash boxes without penalties (ignores time bonus).

Fixed "Fineable offence" achievement.

📦 CONTAINER IMPROVEMENTS

More drawers/cupboards can be opened. Removed some of the locks.

Added sound triggers when items first found in cupboards/drawers.

🐛 BUG FIXES

Fixed: water bottle can now be thrown.

Fixed: crate items now highlight properly.

Fixed: cashbox outline no longer stays after collection.

Fixed: drawer/cupboard interaction sounds.

Fixed: glow stick light when inside cupboard/drawers.

Fixed: Daughter interactions with non-host players.

Fixed: shredder interactions with non-host players.

Fixed: toilet seat colliders for contestants to access poop if wanted.

Fixed: posters properly display.

Fixed: punch sound timing.

Fixed: RLGL statue hit sound.

🌐 MISCELLANEOUS

Various bug fixes and optimizations.

