New

- new decors

- new dialogues

Fix

- fixed cat customizations not showing

- fixed relationship stage text

- fixed Upgraded classes carrying across saves

- fixed translation locale error

- fixed daisy letter

- fixed ending ui

- fixed no characters showing in dining hall

- fixed food ui

Polish

- performance optimization. is it even noticeable

- dorm decor better lighting

- ui

- notebook remembers page selection

- override locale to default english

- can't map same input to more than one keys

- lighting

Balance

- lowered decor prices. let me know if things are too expensive. or too cheap.

Notes

- Theo as wordy as ever, yall who really want him to spill his heart out

- omg what happened to male and neutral faces

- apparently things are just crashing left and right now?! whyyyyy?!

- oh my, i didnt realize at some point the ending text was cut off in half. how embarassing.

- new realization: ver num is fake