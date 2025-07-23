New
- new decors
- new dialogues
Fix
- fixed cat customizations not showing
- fixed relationship stage text
- fixed Upgraded classes carrying across saves
- fixed translation locale error
- fixed daisy letter
- fixed ending ui
- fixed no characters showing in dining hall
- fixed food ui
Polish
- performance optimization. is it even noticeable
- dorm decor better lighting
- ui
- notebook remembers page selection
- override locale to default english
- can't map same input to more than one keys
- lighting
Balance
- lowered decor prices. let me know if things are too expensive. or too cheap.
Notes
- Theo as wordy as ever, yall who really want him to spill his heart out
- omg what happened to male and neutral faces
- apparently things are just crashing left and right now?! whyyyyy?!
- oh my, i didnt realize at some point the ending text was cut off in half. how embarassing.
- new realization: ver num is fake
Changed files in this update