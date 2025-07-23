Hey everyone! I've got something for you that I think you'll enjoy!I'm still working on Cop interface mechanics and I have added a new option:You can now select to Blockade the streets when the city is set to Quarantine mode.Cops will flock to the regions you mark. At the moment the distribution isn't managed so they act like beacons but I want to add more in future updates that allows them to spread out between checkpoints and possibly limit the flow of civilians.I've been experimenting with this feature a bit and it adds a fun new way to play with the simulations where you try to manually maneuvre the cops of the city in an attempt to curb the outbreak. If you place a single blockade point while deleting previous ones you can daisy chain them in order to lead your cops towards an area.I've also fixed a bug where cops were moving to one side of the map when they can't find a region to quarantine.I hope you enjoy experimenting with it and let me know what you think!