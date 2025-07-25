 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19331464 Edited 26 July 2025 – 09:52:19 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
A new Open Beta patch (version 01.07.00.1263) is now available for Tour de France 2025 on PC only!

How to join the Open Beta:

  • Open Steam > Go to your Library

  • Right-click on Tour de France 2025 > Click Properties

  • Go to the Betas tab and select open-beta from the dropdown menu

👉 Please add \[OPEN BETA] in your message title when reporting bugs or feedback. Thanks for helping us test and improve the game! 🚴‍♂️

🛠️ Patch Notes:

Visuals:

  • New jerseys: Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe - Israel Premier Tech - Decathlon AG2R

Gameplay:

  • Fix: In ProTeam/ProLeader, you are now able to give instructions again to your riders.

  • Adjustment: Road edges are less punishing for the player.

AI Behavior:

  • Adjustment: AI is now attacking correctly during early stages.

Riders Database:

  • New riders update.

Optimizations

  • Crash fixes.

