This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear players,

A new Open Beta patch (version 01.07.00.1263) is now available for Tour de France 2025 on PC only!

How to join the Open Beta:

Open Steam > Go to your Library

Right-click on Tour de France 2025 > Click Properties

Go to the Betas tab and select open-beta from the dropdown menu

👉 Please add \[OPEN BETA] in your message title when reporting bugs or feedback. Thanks for helping us test and improve the game! 🚴‍♂️

🛠️ Patch Notes:

Visuals:

New jerseys: Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe - Israel Premier Tech - Decathlon AG2R

Gameplay:

Fix: In ProTeam/ProLeader, you are now able to give instructions again to your riders.

Adjustment: Road edges are less punishing for the player.

AI Behavior:

Adjustment: AI is now attacking correctly during early stages.

Riders Database:

New riders update.

Optimizations

Crash fixes.

>> https://linktr.ee/cyclinggames <<