Dear players,
A new Open Beta patch (version 01.07.00.1263) is now available for Tour de France 2025 on PC only!
How to join the Open Beta:
Open Steam > Go to your Library
Right-click on Tour de France 2025 > Click Properties
Go to the Betas tab and select open-beta from the dropdown menu
👉 Please add \[OPEN BETA] in your message title when reporting bugs or feedback. Thanks for helping us test and improve the game! 🚴♂️
🛠️ Patch Notes:
Visuals:
New jerseys: Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe - Israel Premier Tech - Decathlon AG2R
Gameplay:
Fix: In ProTeam/ProLeader, you are now able to give instructions again to your riders.
Adjustment: Road edges are less punishing for the player.
AI Behavior:
Adjustment: AI is now attacking correctly during early stages.
Riders Database:
New riders update.
Optimizations
Crash fixes.
Changed depots in open-beta branch