Another quick patch to keep things running smoothly:
✅ Fixed navigation lockup in the Options menu (from 1.0.1)
🕹️ Made the SmashSynths minigame slightly easier to complete
🔧 Nerfed HoverTurret HP in the Underwater Tunnel
🏆 Fixed TunnelRunner Achievement not triggering right after the speeder minigame
🧭 Added more hints to help players find the docks in Locria City
🛑 Fixed a bug where the Underwater Tunnel speeder was incorrectly enabled when crossing to the Locria side
Thanks again for all the bug reports and feedback. Keep 'em coming! More improvements and updates are in the works.
