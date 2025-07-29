This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear players,

A new beta patch for Pro Cycling Manager 2025 (version 1.05) is now available on Steam!

You can try it right now through the Open Beta branch.

🔧 How to join the Open Beta:

Open Steam > Go to your Library

Right-click on Pro Cycling Manager 25 > Click Properties

Go to the Betas tab and select open-beta from the dropdown

If you encounter any bugs or want to share feedback, please add \[OPEN BETA] in your message title so we can track it more easily!

🛠 Patch Note

Multiplayer

Fixed the daily form bug that didn’t work properly in multiplayer.

Fixed the issue where time gaps between groups were sometimes missing or inconsistent.

Fixed the voting system for game speed so that it no longer takes into account players who have left the race.

Fixed the bug that opened the MyNacon popup when clicking too quickly on the “Multiplayer” button on the home screen, even if your account was already linked.

Fixed a bug in “Pro Cyclist Multiplayer” where the team leader could also control a rider belonging to another player on their team.

Crashes

Fixed various potential crashes.

Fixes (Career)

Fixed the issue where “You can't progress properly with a budget that barely increases when moving up a division”: New calculation method for sponsor offers now also considers the overall team performance (ranking), sometimes resulting in higher offers and allowing faster budget progression — for example, when quickly climbing the ranks.

Fixed the bug in European and World Championships where some riders were using standard road bikes during time trials but had animations as if they were using time trial bikes.

Thank you for your continued feedback and support! 💬🚴

You can report bugs or share suggestions on the game Discord server: https://discord.gg/bKz7CU2gWu

