Hello all D&D and RTS fans!

Today we’re re-releasing the original Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonshard for modern PCs. This is a faithful version of the 2005 game with technical updates so it runs smoothly in 2025. Just to clarify, this is not a remaster; gameplay, balance, art, and story are unchanged. We’ve focused on compatibility and quality-of-life fixes that were done based on the community feedback across different platforms.

Here is the changelog:

- 16-bit resolution support removed

- Splash screen no longer makes the whole screen black

- Added all system resolutions to the options screen

- The user data folder was moved to the game root folder

- Fixed compatibility with forced ASLR setting enabled

- Fixed not being able to save on non-English operating system

- Fixed not being able to create profiles on non-English operating system

- Fixed not being able to delete profiles with invalid filenames

- Fixed keyboard input glitching on non-English keyboard layout

- Fixed various system timer issues

- Fixed physics objects animating too fast

- Fixed a crash when closing the game during a mission

If you encounter problems, please let us know in the Discussions (and include your OS, GPU/driver, and steps to reproduce). Thanks for helping us keep this classic alive and have fun playing Dragonshard!

Thanks for all your support!

SNEG Team