- Added a basic UI feature to display a monster’s general stats with x-v. (Approximate spell damage may be added next.)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the numpad didn’t work when reading spellbooks.
- Fixed an issue where Haniwa’s spear didn’t attack two tiles ahead as intended.
- Fixed an infinite loop when trying to move to an inaccessible sub-dungeon.
- Fixed a bug where sub-dungeon entry warnings would repeat endlessly.
- Fixed a freeze that could occur while eating food.
- Fixed a bug where summoned units would occasionally disappear immediately after being summoned.
- Fixed an issue where the “Wait!” command didn’t work on summoned units.
- Fixed an issue where Danger Zones (no-explore areas) could not be removed properly.
Balance Adjustments
- Orb-run is now slightly easier.
Nice to see you! I prioritized fixing bugs that could affect gameplay.
Thank you for playing and enjoying the game!
Changed files in this update