23 July 2025 Build 19331328 Edited 23 July 2025 – 16:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Feature Additions
  • Added a basic UI feature to display a monster’s general stats with x-v. (Approximate spell damage may be added next.)



Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where the numpad didn’t work when reading spellbooks.
  • Fixed an issue where Haniwa’s spear didn’t attack two tiles ahead as intended.
  • Fixed an infinite loop when trying to move to an inaccessible sub-dungeon.
  • Fixed a bug where sub-dungeon entry warnings would repeat endlessly.
  • Fixed a freeze that could occur while eating food.
  • Fixed a bug where summoned units would occasionally disappear immediately after being summoned.
  • Fixed an issue where the “Wait!” command didn’t work on summoned units.
  • Fixed an issue where Danger Zones (no-explore areas) could not be removed properly.



Balance Adjustments
  • Orb-run is now slightly easier.



Nice to see you! I prioritized fixing bugs that could affect gameplay.

Thank you for playing and enjoying the game!

