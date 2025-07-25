 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19331323
Season 4: Samurai
- Season 4 items are now visible on the season screen
- Get ready for Season 4 to start on 29.07!

NEW shop items
- August Item of the Month
- Blue Eagle Wings
- Updated Pro Wearables pack

General bug fixes & improvements

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3224912
