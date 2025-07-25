Season 4: Samurai
- Season 4 items are now visible on the season screen
- Get ready for Season 4 to start on 29.07!
NEW shop items
- August Item of the Month
- Blue Eagle Wings
- Updated Pro Wearables pack
General bug fixes & improvements
Update notes for 0.7.44
