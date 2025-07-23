- Increased Size of Purchase Area on Trader Tables
- Yorlen Village Trader goes missing
- Yorlen Village Magistrate could be mis-labeld as “Harbor Master”
- NPC’s no longer go into Player House
- Cooking Pot No longer damaged by weather
- Added Player Reserve Check to Items (NPCs don’t steal your items after you just paid for them)
Hotfix @ 10:30 a.m CST:
