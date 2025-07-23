 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19331300 Edited 23 July 2025 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hotfix @ 10:30 a.m CST:
  • Increased Size of Purchase Area on Trader Tables
  • Yorlen Village Trader goes missing
  • Yorlen Village Magistrate could be mis-labeld as “Harbor Master”
  • NPC’s no longer go into Player House
  • Cooking Pot No longer damaged by weather
  • Added Player Reserve Check to Items (NPCs don’t steal your items after you just paid for them)


