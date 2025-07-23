We have a new batch of hotfixes for you:

Hotfix #8 Patch Notes

Improve pathfinding to fix issues with people not being able to reach their destination if it’s far enough.

Ordered planes should no longer visibly wait on the map edge to land.

Fixed issue with mission timer not stopping when loading a saved game.

Fixed certain actions being performed over a distance when a target cannot be reached.

Fixed issue with roofs being affected by the deconstruct tool regardless of camera zoom on Perranporth map.

Various fixes aimed to make previously broken save files work again.

New Option: Add option to disable automatically showing mission results after missions.

New Option: Add option to disable automatically changing game speed from high to low when missions arrive.

Issues we are currently working on:

Alarm time and wake-up speed make it impossible to man Bofors in time for attacks → we are testing a new way when the game will alert the base so even without sirens and radio tower so that base defences become feasible in early game.

When you delete a storage zone, resources that were part of it don't get sorted any more → We are working on figuring out how this state can happen.

When you get two missions and one timer runs out, it can lock up the other.

Adding the crew management popup to better manage who uses safety zones.



If you have a problem with your save file: Come to our Discord server , we set up an extra channel where you can upload it so it’s easier for our programmers to check the file and find the cause of the issue.

Thank you so much for your feedback and for playing!