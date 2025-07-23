 Skip to content
23 July 2025
Developer Update – Violated Princess v1.1.0
MacOS Support + Optimizations + UI Fixes

Brave warriors,

We're excited to announce that MacOS support has officially been added to Violated Princess! Players on Mac can now fully experience the dark fantasy survival of Aurelia's corrupted kingdom.

This update also includes several performance optimizations to ensure smoother gameplay across all platforms, along with a round of UI bug fixes that were missed in the initial release — including button alignment, resolution scaling, and controller prompts.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback. Stay strong, and keep surviving.
— The Violated Princess Dev Team 🗡️👑💔

