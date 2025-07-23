- New Burning Lava World-
Update notes via Steam Community
- Now the game has a new challenge style world with 14 levels and a final enemy. The difficulty level is very high and will only be accessible when you unlock world 5. The world has 3 new enemies with different mechanics and a pixel style.
Other changes.
- Added 5% more damage to the Laser weapon, increased its damage range and removed 1% of energy consumption.
- When using the Cronotron weapon you could not exit to the main menu, now you can exit to the main menu stores and then return to the game.
- Two more levels have been added to your ship, to balance and enhance it more.
Now it has 1 more level of maximum speed and one more level of firepower.
- The movement speed of the enemy Burlok R-52 projectile has been increased by 100%.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3635081
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update