- Now the game has a new challenge stylelevels and a final enemy. The difficulty level is very high and will only be accessible when you. The world has 3 new enemies with different mechanics and a pixel style.- Added 5% more damage to the Laser weapon, increased its damage range and removed 1% of energy consumption.- When using the Cronotron weapon you could not exit to the main menu, now you can exit to the main menu stores and then return to the game.- Two more levels have been added to your ship, to balance and enhance it more.Now it has 1 more level of maximum speed and one more level of firepower.- The movement speed of the enemy Burlok R-52 projectile has been increased by 100%.