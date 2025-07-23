Welcome to the first of our planned large updates for Trash Goblin! This update contains a ton of work from the team - some of it even from before the 1.0 launch - and we're really excited to see what you think of it!

We think this update adds at least 2 hours of extra gameplay to Trash Goblin, and way more if you chase the new achievements and all the entries for the new trinkets in your Trinketpedia. But more importantly, it introduces a whole new species of customer to the game! Read on for the full details...

What's New

The headline addition is the new species, the Spiritfolk! They're mysterious beings who don't exactly interact with the world in the same way others do. Their addition brings a whole raft of exciting new stuff, including:

A set of 10 themed trinkets, based on their culture

A new Named Customer! A Spirit of course, alongside their unique questline! Get to know this exciting addition to our cast of characters... and maybe even delve into your own past in the process...

New paperdolls! Spiritfolk will turn up as "stranger" customers after a certain point in the story.

New District - Follybrink

This is a location in Silver City that is very popular with a certain kind of tourist, the ones who want to see the spicier areas of the Chasm. You know the ones. The type that Mycelle would not appreciate being in his tour groups.

It's a beautiful place, though a very different vibe to the other areas we've visited, and we can't wait to see what you think of it!

New (mini) Donoval Quest

We've heard people calling for a "Sequel for Donoval!" and while it's not that grand, we couldn't resist having that lovely lizard come back to see what new stock you've got. Expect more like this in future updates if it goes down well! Also, a few other familiar faces return as well, so keep an eye out.

Shop Shut Sign

We've been seeing plenty of you goblins asking for a way to stop customers coming - if only to reduce the pressure you feel to serve them - and so we have added a feature that lets you do just that! Once introduced to you by Aunty V, you can choose to either close the shop entirely which prevents all customers coming back, or setting it so that only customers you've asked to return will show up. Of course you'll have to make sure to open it up again once you're ready!

Closing your shop pauses the timers that govern when customers arrive so they don't stack up, but it doesn't pause time itself (that'd be a neat trick) so you still see the day turn to night, and actions still take up time slots. You're also free to travel to districts to sell at your pop-up events - though you cannot shut the popup, as the entire point of travelling there is to sell sell sell! So to be clear, it's only the main shop that has this functionality.

On your first playthrough this will unlock shortly after you first district trip, but for anyone beyond that point, Aunty knows and will show up soon enough. We hope you enjoy this newfound freedom in how to play!

Big Upcycling Improvement

We've added a feature where the game will add an icon to the screen edges for each of your viable trinkets around the workshop that are out of view during Upcycling. Clicking on this allows you to grab that trinket regardless of where it is located, meaning you can be a lot more free in your combinations! It also has a tooltip so you can check the name, plus it shows you which are already upcycled so you can make informed choices!

Also featuring...

25 additional new trinkets (so that's 35 in total for this update!)

3 new cosmetic sets - Sun, Spirit and Ambassador!

7 new achievements

It's worth noting that most of this new content really comes into play after you've completed the main questline, so now's the perfect time to return to Silver City and see what's been going on since your last visit!

Bug Fixes and Other Updates

Achievements now fire retroactively (good for anyone coming over from the demo!).

You can now adjust the SFX level for chipping and cleaning separately.

Fixed a rare issue where a trinket could despawn as you moved from the work bench to the customer window.

Changed the Safety Pin's socket connection so that it now correctly acts as a "charm", like those that connect with necklaces.

We've adjusted necklace and hair pin connections so that charms don't start out at an angle that clips through the necklace.

The Lantern connection point on the Goblin Mask has been tweaked to the correct angle to prevent clipping (which also means you can now connect all "charm" type trinkets like the hairpin tassel, heart pendant, bead necklace charm, etc.

Tooltips now adjust positioning so they don't go off screen edges.

The Map view now has the intended audio treatment.

The Stone Frog's socket connections have been corrected.

Characters within the crowd will no longer shrink as they walk past your shop.

And there we have it, a humongous update for all you Goblins out there to get your mucky paws on! We'd be delighted to hear what you think, and we'll be lurking in the steam forums but we welcome you to our discord too, especially if you like sharing your upcycling creations and pics of your workshop!