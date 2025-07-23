Thank you for waiting.💦

Now you can use the bandit defense mini‑game to the left of your settlement.

As the bandits’ level increases, bandits with different attack types are added one by one,

and they generate faster as the level increases.

The battle against the bandits is handled not by adventurers but by the settlement’s guards,

and the player can change or upgrade the guard deployment to repel the bandits.

Each defense battle has a 10‑minute cooldown,

and if you don’t like it or don’t want to play, pressing the stop button at any time will prevent the bandits from attacking.

When you want to play again, just press the resume button to continue anytime,

The bandit level is separate from the dungeon level,

but when you successfully defend against the bandits and your dungeon level is higher than the bandit level, it increases by 1,

and if it’s 3 levels or more ahead, it increases by 3.

This time, we’ve made it so you can’t check the bandits’ attack, defense, or other stats in advance,

but if you’d like to see the stats, please let us know anytime.

It’s a small mini‑game, but the update took a long time.💦

I drew dots thinking about the defense battle and even drew walls, the bandit’s camp, and towers,

but since the game uses only the top of the screen, I felt it was too cramped once put in the game, so I deliberated,

and to provide more spectacle I tried making it feel like a full‑scale battle where enemies swarm in and allies run out,

but at high levels there were just too many enemies and guards, and it ended up not fitting the idle‑game style,

so we redesigned it hurriedly into a defense‑style minigame.

Someday I’d also like to make a game where there’s a big battle like that.

The next update will probably increase the dungeon’s maximum level.

Thank you to everyone who purchased it. 🥰